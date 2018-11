"Nigerijska Mona Liza" 40 let po skrivnostnem izginotju spet doma

View this post on Instagram

#ARTXMoments: . Curator of #ARTXTalks and special project Missla Libsekal (@misslalibsekal) and N’Goné Fall, member of the fair’s advisory board; with Ben Enwonwu MBE’s masterpiece ‘Tutu’. . We are endlessly thankful to Ngone and Missla for their valuable time, breadth of experience, and humbling commitment and support that helps to bring #ARTXLagos to life. .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #ARTXLagos2018⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #DestinationLagos

A post shared by ART X Lagos (@artxlagos) on Nov 7, 2018 at 10:18am PST