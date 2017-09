Pieter Bruegel st. v Albertini: Podobe časa, polnega grozodejstev

This week is dedicated to no other than Bruegel! Take your time and spot all the wonderfully detailed, surreal & phantastic scenes & little beings of his iconic drawing SLOTH.Pieter Bruegel the Elder is the 16th century’s most important Netherlandish draughtsman. His works, created during an era of political, social & religious transformations, conjure up a complex pictorial world: He reflects upon social conditions in a way that is humorous, down-to-earth, and deeply critical while zeroing in on the tragedy and greatness—as well as the ridiculousness and weakness—of human existence. Join us this week at the opening of #AlbertinaBruegel: With its selection of 100 works, our show presents the entire spectrum of Bruegel’s drawn and printed oeuvre - find the event with the link in our bio! Opening | Thursday, 7 September | 6.30pm | admission free #AlbertinaMuseum #Albertina

