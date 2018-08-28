12 years of Slovenian Caritas funds for African families

In the last 12 years Slovenia's Caritas, with the help of donations, the financial support of the foreign ministry, and its "Za srce Afrike" charity campaign, has managed to build and renovate seven schools, a kindergarten, five health centres, three maternity wards, and eleven large water wells in Africa.
According to Caritas, the aid that comes from Slovenia helps the lives of some 250 thousand people in Africa on a daily basis. Many donors from Slovenia also support the monthly work payments for the poorest Africans.
Children and families in Africa still don't have the basic goods and conditions to survive due to poverty and the effects of climate change. There are more and more diseases and famine, and many are forced to leave their homes in order to survive.
Jana Lampe, the head of international aid at Slovenia's Caritas, says the areas they help are located in the remote countryside where Catholic missionaries are present, where there are no schools, where people live in mud huts and walk for many kilometers every day in order to bring water.
With the support of Slovenian missionaries and locals, new hospitals, schools and water wells are being built in central Africa. Food, clothes, seeds and soap is being distributed to the local residents. Not long ago goats were purchased for 600 of the poorest families in Ruanda – one goat costs 20 euros in Ruanda.
With their monthly donations more than 500 Slovenians pay for the work of around 300 poor families. "I had a bad conscious and said to myself that if I can't contribute 24 euros for a family, which is enough for them to survive, then I should be ashamed of myself ," explains Vera Muha, a donor, who has already been supporting families in Africa through monthly payments for four years now.
This year, Caritas is also collecting monthly contributions to pay for the work of health workers and teachers at its missions in Africa.
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 28.8.2018 00:02:32, 28.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 28.08.2018 00:03:30, 28.08.2018
|
News in English - 27.08.2018 00:03:01, 27.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 27.08.2018 00:03:32, 27.08.2018
|
News in English 26.08.2018 00:02:56, 26.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 26.08.2018 00:03:02, 26.08.2018
|
NEWS AT 7 00:02:48, 25.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 25.08.2018 00:03:10, 25.08.2018
|
News English 24.08.2018 00:03:31, 24.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 24.08.2018 00:02:43, 24.08.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 23.8 00:01:31, 23.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 23.08.2018 00:03:05, 23.08.2018
|
News in English 22.08.2018 00:03:34, 22.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 22.08.2018 00:03:13, 22.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 21.08.2018 00:02:27, 21.08.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 20.8 00:02:47, 20.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 20.08.2018 00:03:18, 20.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 19. 8. 2018 00:03:02, 19.08.2018
|
19:00:00 00:02:31, 19.08.2018
|
News in English 18.08.2018 00:02:38, 18.08.2018