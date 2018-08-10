Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! On the occasion of the anniversary of Lovro Kuhar – Prežihov Voranc’s birth (10 August 1893 – 18 February 1950), every year the the Carinthian Museum prepares a traditional meeting at Prežihov Voranc Cottage. Photo: BoBo Share

125 years since the birth of Prežihov Voranc: ”He carried his homeland with him”

90 years since the birth of Suhodolčan, one of the conceptors of the Reading Badge

10. August 2018 ob 19:51

Kotlje - MMC RTV SLO

In Carinthia, at the Prežihov Voranc Cottage, they market 125 years since the writer and politician Lovro Kuhar – Prežihov Voranc was born. At the same time, we mark 90 years since the writer and the conceptor of the first Reading Badge Leopold Suhodolčan was born.

On the occasion of the anniversary of Lovro Kuhar – Prežihov Voranc’s birth (10 August 1893 – 18 February 1950), every year the Carinthian Museum prepares a traditional meeting at Prežihov Voranc Cottage, which has been purchased by the Kuhar family in 1911, however, since 1979, the Cottage became a memorial museum.



“No matter where life took him, Voranc always carried his homeland and traditional life with him,” said Lilijana Suhodolčan from the Carinthian Museum.



The honourable speaker, Slovenian language professor Bojana Verdinek will, in collaboration with the Prežih Institute, present the collection called Word about Prežih 2. “His language is very rich, enriched by everything that comes from the cultural and national linguistic heritage,” she added.

G. K., translated by K. Sm.