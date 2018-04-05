Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The firsts lightbulb in Slovenia lit up on April 4, 1883, just four years after it was invented by Thomas Edison in the U.S. Foto: RTV SLO Share

135th anniversary of Slovenia’s first lightbulb

A look back at the history of electric power in Slovenia

An exhibition at the Technical Museum in Bistra tells the story of electricity and how it has become a part of our everyday lives. In the 135 years since the first lightbulb was turned on in Slovenia, electric power has become indispensable to us.

The firsts lightbulb in Slovenia lit up on April 4, 1883, just four years after it was invented by Thomas Edison in the U.S. The bulb was installed at a steam-powered mill in Maribor. The mill's owner connected the light to an electric generator and illuminated his house and workshop.

Just a few months later, a lightbulb was installed in the Postojna Cave to mark a visit by Emperor Franz Joseph. The museum at the cave includes an arc lamp, one of the oldest objects from the history of Slovenia's electrification. Meanwhile, restorers at the Bistra Technical Museum, who are working on an exhibition of power plants in Slovenia, have their hands full of objects from an old power plant, most of which have been damaged by the ravages of time.

The first light bulb and the first steam-powered generating pant represent the development of modern technology in Slovenia. These days, we can no longer imagine life without electricity. But after 135 years, there are still remote homesteads in Slovenia that have no access to electricity.

