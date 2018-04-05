135th anniversary of Slovenia’s first lightbulb

An exhibition at the Technical Museum in Bistra tells the story of electricity and how it has become a part of our everyday lives. In the 135 years since the first lightbulb was turned on in Slovenia, electric power has become indispensable to us.
The firsts lightbulb in Slovenia lit up on April 4, 1883, just four years after it was invented by Thomas Edison in the U.S. The bulb was installed at a steam-powered mill in Maribor. The mill's owner connected the light to an electric generator and illuminated his house and workshop.
Just a few months later, a lightbulb was installed in the Postojna Cave to mark a visit by Emperor Franz Joseph. The museum at the cave includes an arc lamp, one of the oldest objects from the history of Slovenia's electrification. Meanwhile, restorers at the Bistra Technical Museum, who are working on an exhibition of power plants in Slovenia, have their hands full of objects from an old power plant, most of which have been damaged by the ravages of time.
The first light bulb and the first steam-powered generating pant represent the development of modern technology in Slovenia. These days, we can no longer imagine life without electricity. But after 135 years, there are still remote homesteads in Slovenia that have no access to electricity.
|
NIGHTLY NEWS ENG 5.4 00:02:45, 05.04.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 05.04.2018 00:02:47, 05.04.2018
|
A French and Lithuanian at Ziferblat Ljubljana 00:07:38, 03.04.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 4. 4. 2018 00:03:24, 04.04.2018
|
News in English 04.04.2018 00:03:23, 04.04.2018
|
News English, 03.04.2018 00:03:47, 03.04.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 03.04.2018 00:03:21, 03.04.2018
|
News in English 02.04.2018 00:03:20, 02.04.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 02.04.2018 00:03:28, 02.04.2018
|
News English 1.4.2018 00:02:50, 01.04.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 1.4.2018 00:04:00, 01.04.2018
|
Peter Orešič 00:29:26, 01.04.2018
|
News Deutsch 31.3.2018 00:03:21, 31.03.2018
|
A US Couple at Lake Bohinj 00:06:02, 27.03.2018
|
Highlights of the week 00:05:54, 31.03.2018
|
News in English 30.03.2018 00:03:47, 30.03.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 30. 3. 2018 00:03:36, 30.03.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS ENG 29.3. 00:02:31, 29.03.2018
|
News Deutsch 29.03.2018 00:03:17, 29.03.2018
|
News Deutsch 28.03.2018 00:02:56, 28.03.2018