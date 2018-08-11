Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Share

150 Years of the first Slovene camp in Ljutomer

There is only one preserved photograph from Ljutomer

11. August 2018 ob 10:20

150 years have passed since the first Slovene camp in Ljutomer, which marked the beginning of the camp movement in Slovenia.

This is an important milestone in national identity as well. 150 years after the camp, most of the documented material disappeared – The Regional Archives Maribor, however, stresses the importance of the preserved discovery that requires a professional assistance.



In addition to some documents and newspapers, there has been only one preserved photograph left. It was taken on August 9, 1868, at a gathering under an oak in the Seršenov log in Ljutomer. The author was Frerenc Tonory, who came from Croatia in order to work at the gathering as a photographer. The Regional Archives Maribor now keeps the photograph.



The director of the archive Ivan Fras believes this important anniversary is also time for the restoration of this unique photograph from 150 years ago. The only preserved photograph from the first Slovenian camp in Ljutomer is a matter of fact digitalized and it can be seen on the Regional Archives Maribor’s Facebook page. The original version of that photograph will be, after the restoration, preserved for future generations.

Stane Kocutar, Radio Slovenija, translated by K. Sm.