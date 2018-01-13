17-year-old Jernej Slivnik will also represent Slovenia in Pyeongchang

17-year-old Jernej Slivnik has performed well at the World Cup match of disabled skiers in Kranjska Gora and qualified for the Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang.
For the third consecutive year, Kranjska Gora hosted the competition of disabled alpine skiers. 85 skiers from 22 countries competed in the giant slalom on the slopes of Vitranc this year. There was only one Slovenian competitor among them, yet he managed to come very close to the best and has also qualified for the Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang next month.
Slivnik competed in the category of seated skiers. He finished Thursday’s match in 13th place and performed even better on Friday, taking 10th place. In Kranjska Gora, he thus formally fulfilled the last condition for participating at the world’s biggest competition for disabled athletes.
"Today I was much more relaxed. Yesterday I fulfilled everything I had wanted. I’ve had two outstanding days," Slivnik was pleased.
Disabled competitors are divided into three categories – blind and partially sighted skiers, standing skiers (athletes with cerebral palsy and limb injuries) and seated skiers (athletes who are paraplegic).
Kranjska Gora is the fourth stop of this year's World Cup competition.
