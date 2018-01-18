Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 3.4 with 5 votes Rate this news article! The Pirate Party believes that the National Assembly is taking too long to legalize marijuana. Foto: EPA Share

18,000 signatures for the legalization of marijuana

Brglez in favor of the initiative

18. January 2018 ob 19:10

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Pirate Party of Slovenia handed National Assembly President Milan Brglez more than 18,000 signatures in favor of a proposal calling for the complete legalization and regulation of cannabis.

Alongside with SMC's youth wing, the party drafted a bill that regulates the use and production of marijuana. Brglez described the initiative as interesting, but he added that it needs a broader social consensus.

The Pirate Party believes that the National Assembly is taking too long to legalize marijuana. That's why they drafted their own bill and have begun to collect signatures. The proposed legislation allows the use of marijuana and – to a lesser degree – the growing of cannabis at home. Most of all, it regulates its production and distribution. This will mean a better oversight of who is growing cannabis and where, says the President of the Pirate Party Rok Andree.

Brglez views the proposal favorably, but he believes that its implementation will require a broad social consensus.

After talking to Brglez, representatives of the Pirate Party expressed their optimism. They say that they have received understanding and support and that it's now up to the political parties to decide if they have the courage to pass the bill.

Jure Čepin, Radio Slovenia; translated by J. B.