20 year old Lukanović – new strength in Olimpija's attack

Croatian footballer signs a three-year contract

24. July 2018 ob 18:51

NK Olimpija has received a new reinforcement for its attack, as this is the field where the current national champions and Cup winners have the biggest problems. The new footballer moving to Stožice is the Croatian footballer Antonio Lukanović.

Olimpija has not yet scored a goal in its three official matches in the new season. The new coach Ilija Stolica, who has already faced criticism, stressed that the team needs additional strength in its attack. His wish came true, as the Ljubljana club signed a three-year contract with the 20 year old and 190cm tall Croatian forward Lukanović.

Lukanović played for Rijeka, but left for Italy as a young boy, where he played for the youth teams of Parma and later for Novara in the second Italian league. He was also a member of Catanzaro in the third league. Stolica will be able to use Lukanović on Sunday, when national champions, who have had a very unconvincing start, play an away game in Krško.

