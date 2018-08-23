Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Civil initiatives from Metlika and Bela Krajina held a protest in front of the municipality building in Metlika against the setting up of a regional migrant centre. Foto: BoBo/Tom Urh Related news articles The Municipality of Ankaran doesn't want an asylum center Share

200 people protest in Metlika against migrant centres in Bela Krajina

The ministry: Nothing is being built

6. September 2018 ob 13:19

Metlika - MMC RTV SLO

Civil initiatives from Metlika and Bela Krajina held a protest in front of the municipality building in Metlika against the setting up of a regional migrant centre. Around 200 people took part in the protest.

Annemarie Šimec from the Metlika civil initiative said their aim is for the voice and wishes of the people in Bela Kraijna to be heard.

"Everything stops with the pre-election promises, and we're forced to wait every four years for another promise. Bela Krajina has no infrastructure, no roads, no nothing, but it does have migrants. We won't give up," she said, adding that they were also protesting against the lack of information. Šimec warned that most of the government offices did not respond to their demands for more information, with regards to a recent public call for applications.

Maja Kocjan from the Bela Krajina civil initiative said the above-mentioned call for applications suggests that a centre is to be established somewhere in the Bela Krajina region. But as the number of illegal border crossing increases, locals strongly oppose such plans "as everyone knows the damage such a plan caused to Obrežje", warned Kocjan.

The demand is to "withdraw all the calls for applications that refer to Bela Krajina. The second demand is for reinforced border control, even with the help of the army, which should be given more authorization". Kocjan added that if necessary, the protests will continue, and the construction sites for the migrant centres will be blocked with heavy machinery.

Al. Ma., MMC; translated by K. J.; photo: BoBo/Tom Urh