3,000 people on the jubilee walk along Jurčič Trail

Celebration of the first Slovenian novel

4. March 2018 ob 08:29

Višnja Gora - MMC RTV SLO

25th Walk along the Jurčič Trail from Višnja Gora to Muljava and the Jurčič homestead, which started at 7 am for early birds, was attended by 3,000 people.

Local people and societies offered warm tea to the hikers along the trail, after having served them with a honey-based breakfast in Višnja Gora immediately at the start. The central theme of the jubilee is the first novel in Slovenian language titled The Tenth Brother. Hikers could solve a literary quiz on this topic during the journey, and the story of Krjavelj, one of the novel's main protagonists, was presented in the Krjavelj cottage. Primary school students and others could take selfies with literary heroes from The Tenth Brother, and a story about the birthplace of the Carniolan bee was presented in Višnja Gora.

Two routes were prepared for hikers. The shorter, 15 kilometres long, led through Polževo straight to Muljava, while the longer, 23 kilometres long, split away at the village of Oslica and led hikers first to Krka and then to the Muljava.

30 hikers made the way

Before the start of the jubilee walk, Aleš Erjavec, president of the Polž Hiking Society from Višnja Gora, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary of successful operation this year, explained: "We will walk in the snow all the way. The trail is ready. On Friday, 30 hikers walked through it and 'paved' the way, so that there are no obstacles. I recommend winter hiking shoes and walking poles. "

Hikers could see a number of natural and historical attractions that had inspired Jurčič's works. At the same time, they were able to get to know the tourist attractions of the Municipality of Ivančna Gorica. The path from Muljava could be extended with an educational path to the village of Krka, through which Jurčič passed. Information boards along the trail were also devoted to the memory of the writer. All cultural and religious facilities along the trail could be visited without entrance fees.

The walk was prepared by the Municipality of Ivančna Gorica and the Polž Hiking Society, and 150 volunteers participated in the preparation and execution. Jurčič's path is also part of the circular path Pleasant Home, which brings together the tourist offer of the Ivančna Gorica Municipality.

Jurčič – a prominent figure in Slovenian history

Josip Jurčič (1844-1881) laid the foundations of Slovenian narrative prose with the first Slovenian novel The Tenth Brother (1866), and also worked as an editor, publisher, playwright and journalist. His works have been translated into more than 50 languages, predominantly the Slavic ones.

Jurčič was born at Muljava in the region of Dolenjska, and his father came from Jablance near Kostanjevica na Krki. The Jurčič homestead in Muljava has been restored and belongs among monuments of the Slovenian agricultural architecture.

A. P. J. (MMC), Jože Žura (Radio Slovenija); translated by K. Z.