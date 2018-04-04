Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The winter season under Vitranc was closed by around 300 skiers. Foto: Aleš Fevžer Share

300 skiers end a record winter season under Vitranc

Easter Monday marked the end of the ski season

Kranjska Gora - MMC RTV SLO

The Kranjska Gora ski lift operators felt satisfied when the shut down all the resort's cableways. It was a record season: For the first time in independent Slovenia they attracted more than 220,000 skiers and operated for 130 days.

The ski slopes at Kranjska Gora are one of the oldest in Slovenia with 70 years of tradition. The resort’s ski lifts made their last run on Easter Monday -– the winter season under Vitranc was closed by around 300 skiers. The ski slopes at Kranjska Gora are mostly visited by Slovenian skiers, which made up around 70% of all the skiers this season.

The 2017/2018 ski season was "extraordinarily intensive and long", as it started on the 24th of November last year. The weather in December and January was good for skiing, while February, when children had their school holidays, was less so - February had 18 days of bad skiing weather.

The interest for skiing in Kranjska Gora in the second half of March traditionally declines, when many skiers turn towards the higher ski resorts or opt for vacations by the sea, is how RTC Žičnice Kranjska Gora described the season.



The ski resort is now owned by a foreign company, Skiways. One of the main and biggest plans in the near future is the construction of a gondola lift to the top of Vitranc, which will also be a big financial investment.

"The value of the project is between 10 and 12 million euros, and we expect to come together with the local community on this and perhaps receive some state or EU funding," said Klavdija Gomboc.

So, the skis are already put away and everyone's mind now is on the summer season, which starts in Kranjska Gora on the 20th of April. The opening of a bike park and the start of the summer season on the slopes is planned for then – they will also host an International Mountain Bike Association Europe summit and other bike events. Organizers hope the number of summer visitors will reach around 40,000.

