Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The convincing winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 is Salvador Sobral, Portugal, with the song Amar Pelos Dois. Foto: MMC RTV SLO/Sandi Fišer Slovenia was represented by Omar Naber with the song On My Way. Foto: MMC RTV SLO/Sandi Fišer Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

780,000 people watched Eurovision for at least one minute

Omar's performance was watched by 200,000 people

20. May 2017 ob 06:28

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Eurovision Song Contest 2017 which concluded with the Saturday finals in Kyiv following two semi-finals was watched on Televizija Slovenija, for at least one minute, by 779,400 individuals. The performance of the representative of Slovenia Omar Naber was watched by 200,000 people.

The first Eurovision semi-finals on Tuesday, May 2, broadcasted by the TV Slovenija 2nd programme, was watched by 154,800 (8.2%) of viewers, which represents 23% of all television viewers in Slovenia. Omar Naber's performance at 10.21 p.m. had the highest viewing share (10,9%), as it was seen by 206,000 viewers.

Two days later the second semi-finals, also on the 2nd programme, was watched in average by 67,900 viewers (3.6%), which represents 10% of all television viewers. The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 on Saturday on 1st programme was watched by 166,600 (8.8%) of viewers in average, representing 31% share of all viewers, which means that 779.400 individuals watched at least one minute of one the Eurovision Shows.

During the three evenings we recorded approximately 25,000 live viewing via RTV 4D platform, most often the first semi-finals of the contest with 12,000 viewings, with participation of Naber. 40,000 viewings of video contents from our archive were recorded, most of all, almost 14,000, of the performance of the winner Salvador Sobral in the finals.

Source: RTV Slovenija, adopted by AGB Nielsen Media Research, panel sample 450 households, age over 4 years; viewership within the same day.

D. S.

Translated by G. K.