A 210 euro fine for creating illegal graffiti in Ljubljana

Their art is welcomed at 13 locations

28. February 2018 ob 21:05

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Last weekend anonymous scribblers damaged with graffiti the monument to the victims of all wars on Kongresni Square in Ljubljana. This is not the only case, the number of illegal graffiti actions in the capital has been constantly on the rise despite fines.

Decades ago, graffiti were welcome, as they enlivened the once gloomy and grey Ljubljana. Its creators were cut some slack claiming they were simply expressing their protest against the current situation, even mentioning art. But enough is simply enough.

In 2012, Ljubljana Municipality, in agreement with graffiti artists, determined 13 locations where their art was welcome, primarily in underpasses, for example in Šiška, Šentvid, Rožna dolina, beneath the railway etc. But this did not decrease the amount of illegal graffiti. Last year graffiti covering an area the size of half a football field was removed from public buildings, says Peter Kadunc from the Snaga public company.

It is difficult to say how much of the graffiti is private, primarily those on residential buildings, as local building managers are in charge of that. In any case, cleaning façades often results in permanent damage.

There is a security patrol for the prevention of illegal graffiti in Ljubljana. And there is a fine of 210 euros, but that in no way covers the cost of the damage caused.

Marjan Vešligaj, Radio Slovenija; translated by A. L.