A dilemma for firefighters: Who is allowed to drive fully equipped vehicles?

15. February 2018 ob 19:51

For several years, firefighters have been drawing attention to the issue of fire engines that require a Class C driver's license to operate.

This poses a problem particularly for small volunteer fire departments because they are often unable to respond to emergencies with their vehicles. SMC, the largest coalition party, has proposed an amendment of the legislation governing driver's licenses; the change would grant firefighters and exemption that would allow then to operate vehicles heavier than 3500 kilograms with a Class B license. The Fire Association emphasizes that the new legislation would make it much easier for fire departments to ensure the operative readiness of their units.

According to the Fire Association, Slovenia currently has more than 700 small fire engines that are used for rescues and for putting out fires. The vehicles currently require a Class C driver's license, even though they can be operated by anyone with a Class B license under normal circumstances, explains Franci Petek, the Commander of the Fire Association of Slovenia. Things can become problematic when additional cargo results in a weight of more than 3500 kilograms.

"Small fire departments have only these vehicles and have problems finding Class C drivers. If they use larger vehicles, where we also have issues with Class C drivers, they have two vehicles for which they need drivers with Class C licenses and their third vehicle cannot respond to the emergency call," explains Petek.

The Fire Association has been drawing attention to the problem for several years. It has pointed to an EU directive that allows exemptions for military vehicles and members of the civil defense. The change would greatly increase the operative readiness of firefighters, while simultaneously saving money, says SMC's MP Janja Sluga.

"If we consider a ballpark figure -- the cost of obtaining such a license is a bit more than €1000 -- we quickly arrive at a figure of over a million euros. This much money would guarantee just a single Class C driver for every small volunteer fire department," Sluga added.

The text of the proposed amendment has been coordinated with the Ministry of Infrastructure, but its proponents have not yet analyzed the level of support it enjoys within the coalition.

Jure Čepin (Radio Slovenia); translated by J. B.