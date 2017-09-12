Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! A total of 97 films will be screened at this year's 20th Festival of Slovenian Film. Photo: Festival of Slovenian Film Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

A Film gathering in Portorož: The Vesna's await their recipients

Festival discussions can be followed live on MMC

12. September 2017 ob 11:06

Portorož - MMC RTV SLO

The Slovenian film and culture community will be Portorož until Saturday, where the 20th Festival of Slovenian Film kicks off tonight. The festival will open with the Marko Naberšnik's new feature film Slovenia, Australia and Tomorrow the World.

A total of 97 films will be screened at this year's festival. 52 films will be competing in the official festival program in Portorož and 16 of those will be full-length films. The accompanying program will feature a new section called Youth Wing, which will be showing seven films. The Tribute section will meanwhile show five films. Apart from the 16 full-length films, also running for awards will be 5 medium-length films, 21 short films, 8 student films, and 2 Slovenian minority co-productions. Seven short films from the Youth Wing section were already screened one day before the official opening of the festival. A record of 186 films applied for this year's Festival of Slovenian Film.

This year's main Vesna awards will be given out in different categories. The award winners will be decided by three-member international expert juries. According to the head of this year's festival, Jelka Stergel, competence was a key factor in naming the expert jurors.

