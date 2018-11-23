Primorski Dnevnik, a Slovene language newspaper, has been published in Trieste without a break since 1945. Photo: Radio Koper Share

A Five Star Movement's budget proposal would mean the end of Slovene newspapers in Italy

Withdrawal of financial support would directly endanger one thousand jobs

23. November 2018 ob 20:01

Trieste - MMC RTV SLO

A proposal by Five Star Movement MP Adriano Varrica has been making headlines. He has submitted a proposal to the Italian Chamber of Deputies’ budget committee for a 90% reduction in state funding for all newspapers, plus a 50% reduction in the special contribution received by the Primorski Dnevnik newspaper.

If parliament in Rome were to accept the proposal, it would be a big blow for not only the Slovene newspaper, but also for the entire Slovene community in Italy.

It is still unclear whether the Five Star Movement's proposal, which would hit the minority newspapers Primorski Dnevnik, Matajur and Novi Glas, has the support of the second governing party, the League. Its representative Matteo Salvini has often publicly expressed his opposition to any change to the Publishing Act.

According to an estimate of the Italian chamber of journalists, the withdrawal of funding would directly endanger one thousand jobs. 50 jobs at Primorski Dnevnik, said editor in chief Aleksander Koren, adding: ‘Primorski Dnevnik has the support of local politicians, not only of the opposition, but also that of governor Fedriga and Trieste Municipal Council. But of course, local politics is one story and the machinations of Rome something else.’

If the Five Star Movement succeeds with its proposal, Primorski Dnevnik would immediately be left without 1,650.000 euros, which would seriously endanger its further publication. This would be a big blow for the Slovene minority in Italy.

Next week, Foreign Minister Miro Cerar will visit his Italian counterpart, in advance of which Cerar will meet with representatives of the Slovene minority in Italy.

