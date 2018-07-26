Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The researchers followed the flock for about two hours, because they wanted to gain as much information about their habits as possible. Foto: Reuters Share

A flock with over 50 common dolphins seen at the Kornati Islands

In the recent times, they have disappeared from this area

Croatian researchers from the Blue World Institute have spotted more than 50 common dolphins at the Kornati Islands in the Adriatic Sea. This was the biggest flock seen in the Croatian sea in the recent decades.

The researchers believe this is the biggest flock seen in the Croatian sea at the Kornati since many decades ago common dolphins have completely disappeared from the Adriatic Sea. Baby dolphins have also been spotted – this raised hope that these animals could permanently return to the Adriatic Sea.

The researchers followed the flock for about two hours, because they wanted to gain as much information about their habits as possible. They also took some photographs. The said they also spotted dolphins that were in previous years spotted only in smaller groups at the Dugi Island.

In the last two decades of the previous century, common dolphins disappeared from the Adriatic Sea for various reasons. In the middle of the previous century, fishermen thought they are harmful and they killed nearly 800 of them. Industrial fishing, marine pollution, and global warming also contributed to the disappearance.

This dolphin species, which is one of the smallest dolphin species and usually measures up to 230 centimetres, is endangered in the Mediterranean Sea. A large number of them lives by the Strait of Gibraltar, Malta and in some straits of the Aegean Sea. Dolphins live up to 30 years and they mainly eat fine bluefish.

