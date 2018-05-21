A medieval cellar was discovered at the Museum Square in Celje

Celje Regional Museum, which continues archaeological researches at the Museum Square in Celje, discovered a medieval cellar in the southern corridor between the Old County building and the new exhibition. The cellar was, according to the director of the museum Stane Rozman, used by the Counts of Celje.
As Rozman said, the work is currently focusing on breaking through the new exhibition place, where frescoes were found about a year ago, to the inner part of the lapidary. This way they can arrange a new entrance to the exhibition site. The work should be finished by the end of this month.
Celje Regional Museum is planning to build a facility for the protection of the extraordinary cultural and historical finds in the area of Old County, however, it is not yet known when this facility will be built.
The facility, in which there will be frescoes named Pompeii of Celje, will be connected to the cellar of the Old County by the underground corridor.
|
19:00:00 00:02:45, 25.11.2018
|
News in English 24.11.2018 00:03:17, 24.11.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 24.11.2018 00:03:58, 24.11.2018
|
Highlights of the week 00:06:56, 24.11.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 23.11. 00:02:36, 23.11.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 23. 11. 2018 00:03:22, 23.11.2018
|
ENGLISH NIGHTLY NEWS 22.11. 00:02:46, 22.11.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 22.11.2018 00:02:54, 22.11.2018
|
An English couple in Piran 00:04:10, 20.11.2018
|
ENGLISH NIGHTLY NEWS 21.11. 00:01:43, 21.11.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 21. 11. 2018 00:02:56, 21.11.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 20.11. 00:02:16, 20.11.2018
|
News Deutsch 20.11.2018 00:03:24, 20.11.2018
|
News in English - 19.11.2018 00:03:27, 19.11.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 19. 11. 2018 00:03:35, 19.11.2018
|
News in English - 18.11.2018 00:03:08, 18.11.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 18. 11. 2018 00:04:05, 18.11.2018
|
News English, 17.11.2018 00:03:15, 17.11.2018
|
News Deutsch 17.11.2018 00:03:02, 17.11.2018
|
highlights of the week 00:05:38, 17.11.2018