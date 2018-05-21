Celje Regional Museum discovered a medieval cellar in the southern corridor between the Old County building and the new exhibition. Foto: Celje Regional Museum Related news articles Friderik’s Tower in Celje under renovation Share

A medieval cellar was discovered at the Museum Square in Celje

The work will be finished in about a month

Celje Regional Museum, which continues archaeological researches at the Museum Square in Celje, discovered a medieval cellar in the southern corridor between the Old County building and the new exhibition. The cellar was, according to the director of the museum Stane Rozman, used by the Counts of Celje.

As Rozman said, the work is currently focusing on breaking through the new exhibition place, where frescoes were found about a year ago, to the inner part of the lapidary. This way they can arrange a new entrance to the exhibition site. The work should be finished by the end of this month.

Celje Regional Museum is planning to build a facility for the protection of the extraordinary cultural and historical finds in the area of Old County, however, it is not yet known when this facility will be built.

The facility, in which there will be frescoes named Pompeii of Celje, will be connected to the cellar of the Old County by the underground corridor.

A. J., MMC; translated by K. Sm.