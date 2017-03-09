Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 2.0 with 1 votes Rate this news article! To mark the 50th anniversary of its AMG high performance division, Mercedes presented its exceptional concept of a "four door coupe" at the Geneva Motor Show. Foto: Mercedes-Benz Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

A Mercedes concept signed by Robert Lešnik and Formula 1 technology

The star of the Geneva International Motor Show

9. March 2017 ob 12:36

Geneva - MMC RTV SLO

To mark the 50th anniversary of its AMG high performance division, Mercedes presented its exceptional concept of a "four door coupe" at the Geneva Motor Show. The car is powered by an EQ Power+ hybrid drive system, which enables it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers an hour in under three seconds.

Mercedes arrived in Geneva with another one of Robert Lešnik’s exceptional creations. It announces a series model capable of competing with Porsche’s Panamera. The vehicle combines the coupe design with passenger usability, it has four doors and a reasonably large luggage compartment. The car is characterized by smooth lines with modern interpretations of AMG’s distinctive elements, such as the panamericana grille.

One of the vehicle’s special features are its Nano Fibre Technology daytime running lamps, which produce light with a three-dimensional effect. Instead of side mirrors the vehicle is equipped with miniature cameras called Mirror Cams, which have an aerodynamic shape.

Formula 1 technology

The AMG concept bears the EQ Power+ logo, which we first saw on Formula 1 race cars. In the future all of AMG’s high performance hybrids will be tagged with the label. The system combines a 4.0 liter biturbo V8 gas engine with an electric motor, making it possible for the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers an hour in under three seconds. The drive is characterized by an equal distribution of weight between the two axes and a four-wheel drive 4matic+ AMG Performance system with the addition of an electric motor which gives extra power to the rear wheels. A torque vectoring system also helps transfer engine torque to each of the wheels.

The hybrid system comes from Formula 1 racing cars and includes a small-sized powerful battery with high energy density. The battery is charged by regenerative braking or with the help of the internal combustion engine. The system allows three different ways of driving: in an all-electric mode, with an internal combustion engine, or in a hybrid mode.

The concept announces a series model which will join the existing line of Mercedes-AMG vehicles. It will go out into market together with the new CLS-Class model and attack Porsche’s Panamera.

Martin Macarol, translated by K. J.