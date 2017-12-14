Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! A new head at the UKC Ljubljana Aleš Šabeder Foto: BoBo Share

A new head at the UKC Ljubljana

14. December 2017 ob 12:19

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Council of the UKC University Medical Centre in Ljubljana dismissed director general Andraž Kopač and named Aleš Šabeder as the hospital’s new acting boss.



The council did not discuss the faults of medical director Marija Pfeifer, as she will soon go into retirement.



The UKC council started the process of dismissing the UKC Ljubljana management after they were accused of causing harm and failing to address the problems of the cardiology unit at the Paediatric Clinic. Both are convinced that there was no reason for their dismissal. Kopač says his dismissal was unlawful and that he previously offered his resignation to the council.



The dismissal of Kopač will have to be confirmed by the government. The coalition SD Social Democrats and DeSUS Pensioners’ Party are surprised by the fact that the UKC will be in the hands of someone with no experience in healthcare, or how hospitals or health insurance funds work. Before his appointment, Aleš Šabeder was head of the Semenarna Ljubljana seed producer.



L. L., MMC; translated by K. J.