The new unit of the VDC Nova Gorica in Trnovo will host 30 persons with brain damages whose conditions have improved to such extent that they no longer need intensive rehabilitation. Foto: Mojca Dumančič

A new unit in Trnovo for 30 users from Stara Gora

The cost of renovation - 450,000 euros

6. December 2017 ob 12:44

The Occupational Activity Centre (VDC) Nova Gorica will open a new unit in Trnovo. The Ministry of Labour has bought the former forest centre and gave the building into management of the Occupational Activity Centre. The new unit will accept 30 persons with brain damages who are presently located at the Stara Gora unit.

The director of the VDC Nova Gorica Tea Leban considers it an extremely important acquisition. The renovation, the cost of which is estimated at 450,000 euros, will be performed gradually.

Tea Leban explains: "VDC Nova Gorica is struggling with long waiting periods for those requiring institutionalized care, and especially those who require rehabilitation after brain damages; presently there are 82 such cases. We will be able to transfer those who have already completed the intensive rehabilitation to Trnovo."

It will allow them to accept the people from the waiting list into the Stara Gora unit. VDC Nova Gorica is the only centre in the state performing psychosocial rehabilitation and physical and work therapy for people with acquired brain damages who after medical rehabilitation. At the Trnovo unit a day-care centre for 50 persons from the area of the Trnovsko-Banjška planota. 30 to 40 professionals will care for the users once the unit is full.

"The workers, who will be employed in Trnovo, are presently employed at the VDC Nova Gorica and will transfer to Trnovo. In the Stara Gora unit new employees will be trained," the director explained.

Presently there are 146 employees and 25 volunteers at the VDC, who are taking care of 250 persons enrolled in several programmes.

