A private investor buys Koper's "Mala loža"

Locals, who stress the area is part of the Praetorian Palace, are disappointed

31. August 2017 ob 13:08

Koper - MMC RTV SLO

An auction took place in Ribnica for part of the terrace under the Praetorian Palace in Koper, the so-called "Mala loža" or Little loggia. The auction was successful and the loggia was sold to a private company. As it previously announced, the Municipality of Koper decided to waive its pre-emptive purchase rights.

Prior to the auction, Koper's Skupaj (Together) movement managed to collect around 1,000 signatures calling for the return of the "Mala loža" under the wings of the Praetorian Palace. Members of the movement are now disappointed. They have sent their demands to the municipality, the official receiver and the purchaser. The coordinator of the Skupaj movement, Alan Medveš, says: "We're saddened by the fact that the municipality ignored us. We have information that the municipality did not take part in the auction. Considering the clearly expressed will of our citizens and the expert public, the municipality has failed to correct its mistakes from 11 years ago."

The official receiver in the process, Peter Tanko, did not wish to disclose the name of the buyer. He only said the auction was successful. The Municipality of Koper, which still has the pre-emptive purchase rights, has 15 more days to buy the “Mala loža”. If it doesn't, the loggia will go in the hands of the auction winner.

The Skupaj civil movement confirms that it will continue with its efforts and will further examine the events from the past eleven years connected to this area. It doubts the legality of the sale of an integral part of the Praetorian Palace, and will therefore submit all the documentation it has collected to the relevant authorities. The movement also calls on the new buyer to have an ear for the public interest, and help establish the legality of the whole process.

Vesna Potočar Godnič, Radio Koper; translated by K. J.