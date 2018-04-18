Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Scientists cannot conduct their work normally nor can they compete with foreign researchers and research institutions. Photo: Bobo Share

A protest gathering of research scientists asks the government: Why no funds for science?

18. April 2018 ob 18:14

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenian research scientists have taken part in a protest gathering titled “Why No Funds for Science?” This is the second protest that has drawn attention to problems facing scientific research at universities and research institutions.

The organizing committee argues that last year’s protest for science managed to halt what would have been a complete debasement of science in Slovenia. For the 2017 and 2018 fiscal years, scientists have managed to obtain 27 million euros in government funds. They have also helped to draft an acceptable amendment to the law governing scientific research.

But they have quite a bit of work ahead of them. According to a statement they have released, Slovenia needs program-specific funding in an amount comparable to the EU average. Politicians handing out budget funds need to be convinced that science represents an opportunity for Slovenia, and that the country needs legislation that encourages research rather than hindering it.

The organizers had made an appeal on Facebook calling on researchers and others to take part in the protest. The march is intended to send a message to the politicians that science is important for social progress, but that the field is no longer competitive in Slovenia. Scientists cannot conduct their work normally nor can they compete with foreign researchers and research institutions.

The protest received support from the Young Academy, since the lack of funds tends to have the greatest impact on young scientists who depend on limited-time, project-specific work.

The organizing committee provided participants with small posters, stickers, and pins with the slogan “Why No Funds for Science?” The event included a short concert, while researchers of all generations – from various fields of science -- addressed the crowd.

