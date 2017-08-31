Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Kampl has joined his third Bundesliga team after Borussia and Bayer. Foto: EPA Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

A record: Kampl joins Leipzig and the Champions League for 20 million euros

He’s expected to earn three million dollars a year

31. August 2017 ob 21:24

Leipzig - MMC RTV SLO

Kevin Kampl has now officially became Slovenia’s top-earning soccer player. The Slovenian midfielder transferred from Bayer Leverkusen to Leipzig, which has paid 20 million dollars for his services.

Kampl has undergone medical tests and signed a four-year contract. Reportedly, he will earn approximately three million euros a year. He will wear the number 44. The most expensive previous transfer of a Slovenian player took place in 2014, when Atletico Madrid paid 16 million euros to Benfica for the transfer of Jan Oblak.

Kampl joined the Bundesliga in late 2014, when he transferred to Borussia Dortmund. He didn’t fit in well with that club, so he moved to Bayer this summer. He signed a five-year contract with the team and scored five goals in 72 games.

The ambitious Leipzig thrilled Bundesliga audiences last years and finished second only to Bayern. This year, it will play in the group stage of the Champions League, facing off against Monaco, Porto, and Beşiktaş.

Because he needs time to complete his transfer formalities, Kampl will skip Slovenia’s qualification games against Slovakia and Lithuania.