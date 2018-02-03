Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Aljaž Bedene is returning to the Slovenian national team. He will perform for the first time this weekend in Maribor against Poland. Foto: EPA Share

A slow court surface in Lukna should suit the Slovenian team

Aljaž Bedene first to play

3. February 2018 ob 08:22

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

A draw has selected the best Slovenian player Aljaž Bedene and the second-placed guest Hubert Hurkacz as the first to play the Davies Cup competition between Slovenia and Poland on Saturday in Maribor.

The duel of the first round in the second Euro-African group of the Davis Cup will start at 2 p.m. in the Lukna Hall and will be followed by a match between Blaž Rola and Kamil Majchrzak. Blaž Kavčič is injured and will not be able to help the Slovenian team. The remaining three matches will take place on Sunday, starting at noon. Two out of the three remaining players on the team – Nik Razboršek, Tom Kočevar Dešman and Mike Urbanija – are likely to get a chance to play in the doubles.

"I expect a real fight, every point will count. Rola and I will try to win two points on the first day. I think we are in good shape and will manage to set a 2–0 for Slovenia. I don't personally know the Polish players who will play in the matches. I will watch them on YouTube and the Internet to see how they play and to prepare tactics. The slow surface in the Lukna Hall should be more appropriate for us, since the Poles play much faster and stronger tennis,” says Aljaž Bedene.

"It is a pity that Kavčič suffered this injury on Monday, but I am well prepared and I believe I can take replace him well. I am currently in the preparatory phase. I’ve been changing a lot of things since I’ve started working with Grega Žemlja. My body is pretty weak, but I think the adrenaline will help me in front of home viewers to show my best tennis in Maribor,” added Blaž Rola.

The competition in the second Euro-African group, where Slovenia is performing for the second consecutive year, has just introduced a new system. Instead of three days as before, it is played only on Saturday and Sunday, and the matches take place in two sets of matches instead of three (but three sets are still being played in the Davis Cup World Group). The number of players has also changed – five per team.

Slovenia is the favourite of the match, but will perform weaker than planned. Although Aljaž Bedene, 52th player in the world, had returned to the team after taking back Slovenian citizenship, the second best Slovenian player, Blaž Kavčič (110th), had to leave the national team due to an injury of the thigh muscle. He is currently being treated in Ljubljana and will not be able to help the team in Maribor.

In the case of victory, Slovenia will continue the competition in the beginning of April against the winner of the match between Zimbabwe and Turkey. This would be the second of the three stages toward a higher ranking in the Davis Cup. In case of defeat, the team of head coach Miha Mlakar will have to fight to remain in the 2nd Euro-African group in April.

translated by K. Z.