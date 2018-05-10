Slovenian Magazine
Last year, companies generated net profits of 3.6 billion euros Foto: Pixabay

A successful year for Slovene companies

10. May 2018 ob 12:22
Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Last year was a successful one for Slovene companies. Last year, they generated net profits of 3,6 billion euros, 400 million more than the previous year. This reason for optimism is also confirmed by the fact that, compared with the previous year, the number of companies operating rose by almost 1,000.

Last year, companies generated net profits of 3.6 billion euros. This was certainly a successful year, agrees Marjan Širaj from Ajpes, which analysed the companies' annual reports. Only the record year of 2007 surpasses last year’s net profits. Profits were up by 15% compared to the year before. There are 28,000 more people working in the private sector and nearly 1,000 more companies operating.

Even though companies increased their income by more than 10%, the increase in average salary was marginal – only 1% in real terms. Added value per employee also increased, but only modestly. Barely 2% across the year, reaching 43,000 euros.

Zdenka Bakalar, Radio Slovenija; translated by A. L.
