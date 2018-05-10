Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Last year, companies generated net profits of 3.6 billion euros Foto: Pixabay Share

A successful year for Slovene companies

10. May 2018 ob 12:22

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Last year was a successful one for Slovene companies. Last year, they generated net profits of 3,6 billion euros, 400 million more than the previous year. This reason for optimism is also confirmed by the fact that, compared with the previous year, the number of companies operating rose by almost 1,000.

Even though companies increased their income by more than 10%, the increase in average salary was marginal – only 1% in real terms. Added value per employee also increased, but only modestly. Barely 2% across the year, reaching 43,000 euros.

