A Symphony of Basketball Flies them to Istanbul

There were no weak spots in Slovenia's team

6. September 2017 ob 19:54

Helsinki - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenian basketball team beat the French in a majestic show, winning 95:78. Slovenia thus remains undefeated in the group stage of the Eurobasket Championships in Helsinki. In the Round of 16 Slovenia will face Georgia or Ukraine.



There are no doubts anymore. Slovenia is aiming for the highest placement at the 40th European basketball championships. The flying Slovenes had +29 points during the match against the French, and their excellent performance could not be ruined by a poor showing in the last ten minutes. In the last quarter the French did manage to close the gap to 79:67, but when Evan Fournier got ejected the difference again rose to Slovenia's advantage.

Slovenia scored 95 points in the end, which is the country's second highest score at any European championship. The highest number of points – 102 points – was achieved 24 hours earlier against Iceland. Until today, the team with the second highest number of points was the one coached by Zmago Sagadin in Athens in 2005, when Slovenia scored 94 points against Finland.

There were no weak spots in Slovenia's team today. Goran Dragić once again did a great job leading the team with 22 points and 8 assists. Luka Dončić, despite a fever, scored 15 points. 10 of those were key points in the first half. Klemen Prepelič scored 14 points, Gašper Vidmar 13. The highest scoring Frenchman was Nando de Colo with 16 points.

Slovenia has now finished its matches in Group A as number one and will face the fourth team from Group B in the Round of 16. It will face either Georgia or the Ukrainians if they manage to beat Israel.

The first four matches in the Round of 16 will be played on Saturday, and that's when Slovenia will play its next match. The timing of Slovenia’s match is not yet known, but Saturday's matches are scheduled for 11:30, 14:15, 17:45 and 20:30.

