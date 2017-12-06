Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! As we have learned, the agreement with the Hungarians has already been prepared. Its contents have not yet been revealed by the Slovenian government, but the provisions of the agreement will be discussed by the coalition later this month. Foto: BoBo Share

Access roads for the Second Track Project to be built by Kolektor CPG, along with Bosnian-based Euroasfalt

6. December 2017 ob 19:58

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Infrastructure Ministry has selected the contractor for preconstruction work on the Second Track Project between Koper in Divača. There have been no appeals and the lowest-priced bid was chosen: Kolektor CPG, along with its partner Euroasfalt from Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The Nova Gorica-based company cannot yet start preconstruction work because the project was halted by an appeal by Vili Kovačič to the Supreme Court in the wake of the recent referendum. Government representatives say that the delay has resulted in significant economic losses, while previously acquired EU funds are also in jeopardy.

Kolektor CPG is currently completing a feeder track from the Port of Koper and is, according to the company’s representatives, ready for a new challenge. The construction of seven access roads to the future tunnels could begin in the next few days, but the contracts have not yet been signed because the project has been halted. The Second Track Bill is tied up in court, which means that the 2TDK corporation cannot begin its operations.

“Until we obtain the status of an investor, we don’t have any building permits and cannot access EU funds. Neither preconstruction nor construction work can begin,” said Metod Dragonja, the CEO of 2TDK.

The Infrastructure Ministry has had success in obtaining EU funds for the project. It is counting on 250 million euros in grants. The investor would get 285 million euros more in the form of loans, while 200 million would be contributed by the state, with another 200 million paid by Hungary.

As we have learned, the agreement with the Hungarians has already been prepared. Its contents have not yet been revealed by the Slovenian government, but the provisions of the agreement will be discussed by the coalition later this month. The contract with the Hungarian partners would then be signed in February. The National Assembly will also consider the agreement, and because the general election is approaching, the debate is likely to be heated.

G. K., Elen Batista Štader, TV Slovenia; translated by J. B.