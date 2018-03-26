Slovenian Magazine
Air carrier Adria Airways will establish seven new direct flight connections. Foto: BoBo

Adria Airways to establish seven new direct flight routes

Connecting Slovenia with the bigger European cities and the Balkans
26. March 2018 ob 11:42
Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Air carrier Adria Airways will establish seven new direct flight connections. Today it opened a direct flight route to the capital of Bulgaria, while direct routes to Bucharest, Geneva, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Dubrovnik and Brač are to follow.

Holger Kowarsch, who became the new head of Adria Airways in February, is convinced that the new flight connections with the bigger European cities and Balkans are important for Slovenia's development.

Adria Airways plans to further expand its European network in the future. "We're a little air carrier and that's why we have to grow, strengthen our operations and improve our connectivity," said Kowarsch. He added that Adria's fleet will get three new planes this year, which is why there has also been an increase in the number of employees.

K. Ši., MMC; translated by K. J.
