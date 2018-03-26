Adria Airways to lease Sukhoi aircraft

27. November 2018 ob 09:39

Adria Airways and the Russian Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company signed a letter of intent for the long-term lease of 15 Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft. Adria is to get the first airplanes at the start of next year. The two companies also signed an agreement on the establishment of a maintenance and repair organization at the Ljubljana airport for the aircraft.

The head of Sukhoi, Aleksander Rubtsov, the head of Adria Airways Holger Kowarsch, and the general director of AA Aviation, through which the German 4K Invest company owns Adria Airways, Martin Vorderwülbecke, hailed the signing of the agreement as the opening of a new chapter in the strategic relations between the two parties.

"It’s our great pleasure to cooperate with the Sukhoi company, as it will fully support the development strategy of Adria Airways. In the last couple of years we analyzed the Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft and established that the aircraft’s technical and operational characteristics fit perfectly with our strategic goals," said Kowarsch. According to him, the use of such aircraft will allow the company to offer more of its CRJ and Airbus aircraft for wet leasing services.

Sukhoi has a maintenance organization plan at Brnik

Rubtsov highlighted that the support for these models when entering the European market has to be thoroughly and professionally organized. "Together with Adria Airways we will establish a joint maintenance and service organization at the Ljubljana airport for these aircraft. This service platform will ensure the operational reliability of these airplanes in Europe," he added.

Adria Airways currently operates with three Airbus A319 aircraft, eight Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft, three Bombardier CRJ700ER aircraft and six Saab 2000 aircraft.

