Slovenian Magazine
Slovenian Magazine
Radio Si
Listen live
Radio Slovenija (SLO)
Ars
Avdio / Video (SLO)
Panoptikum
Event Guide (SLO)
NYE
News in English
Sukhoi has a maintenance organization plan at Brnik. Foto: BoBo

Related news articles

26. March 2018
Adria Airways to establish seven new direct flight routes
30. January 2018
Ljubljana is getting new non-stop flights to Berlin

Share

Adria Airways to lease Sukhoi aircraft

27. November 2018 ob 09:39
Brnik - MMC RTV SLO

Adria Airways and the Russian Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company signed a letter of intent for the long-term lease of 15 Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft. Adria is to get the first airplanes at the start of next year. The two companies also signed an agreement on the establishment of a maintenance and repair organization at the Ljubljana airport for the aircraft.

The head of Sukhoi, Aleksander Rubtsov, the head of Adria Airways Holger Kowarsch, and the general director of AA Aviation, through which the German 4K Invest company owns Adria Airways, Martin Vorderwülbecke, hailed the signing of the agreement as the opening of a new chapter in the strategic relations between the two parties.

"It’s our great pleasure to cooperate with the Sukhoi company, as it will fully support the development strategy of Adria Airways. In the last couple of years we analyzed the Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft and established that the aircraft’s technical and operational characteristics fit perfectly with our strategic goals," said Kowarsch. According to him, the use of such aircraft will allow the company to offer more of its CRJ and Airbus aircraft for wet leasing services.

Sukhoi has a maintenance organization plan at Brnik
Rubtsov highlighted that the support for these models when entering the European market has to be thoroughly and professionally organized. "Together with Adria Airways we will establish a joint maintenance and service organization at the Ljubljana airport for these aircraft. This service platform will ensure the operational reliability of these airplanes in Europe," he added.

Adria Airways currently operates with three Airbus A319 aircraft, eight Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft, three Bombardier CRJ700ER aircraft and six Saab 2000 aircraft.

L. L., MMC; translated by K. J.
TV & Radio
Gregor Blažič 00:27:08, 25.11.2018
News in English 26.11.2018 00:03:29, 26.11.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 28.11.2018 00:03:02, 26.11.2018
19:00:00 00:02:45, 25.11.2018
News in English 24.11.2018 00:03:17, 24.11.2018
DEUTSCHE NEWS 24.11.2018 00:03:58, 24.11.2018
Highlights of the week 00:06:56, 24.11.2018
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 23.11. 00:02:36, 23.11.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 23. 11. 2018 00:03:22, 23.11.2018
ENGLISH NIGHTLY NEWS 22.11. 00:02:46, 22.11.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 22.11.2018 00:02:54, 22.11.2018
An English couple in Piran 00:04:10, 20.11.2018
ENGLISH NIGHTLY NEWS 21.11. 00:01:43, 21.11.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 21. 11. 2018 00:02:56, 21.11.2018
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 20.11. 00:02:16, 20.11.2018
News Deutsch 20.11.2018 00:03:24, 20.11.2018
News in English - 19.11.2018 00:03:27, 19.11.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 19. 11. 2018 00:03:35, 19.11.2018
News in English - 18.11.2018 00:03:08, 18.11.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 18. 11. 2018 00:04:05, 18.11.2018