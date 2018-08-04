Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The production house mainly records advertisements for both television broadcasting and online platforms. Their work is more questionable from the point of view of workers' rights, since – according to the trade union, new workers are offered to cooperate with the company but required to participate in the first project free of charge and without signing any contract. Foto: BoBo Share

Ads for renowned brand shot using workforce on free trial

The Trade Union of Precarious Workers highlighting controversial practices in society

4. August 2018 ob 13:06

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Bas Production company boasts a wide range of renowned brands for which they havebeen shooting advertisements. However, their ads seem to be made using questionable practices from the perspective of workers' rights.

The company did not respond to our questions, while the Trade Union of Precarious workers warns of frequent violations of workers' rights in this company.

Lexus, Mazda, Suzuki, Porsche, Hyundai, Bank Austria, Deutsche Bank, Raiffeisen, Samsung, Bosch, Persil, Bentley, Bridgestone and Nissan are a few of the companies or brands that Bas Production can boast with. The production house mainly records advertisements for both television broadcasting and online platforms. Their work is more questionable from the point of view of workers' rights, since – according to the trade union, new workers are offered to cooperate with the company but required to participate in the first project free of charge and without signing any contract.

Our interviewee, who participated in the recording of an ad for one of the world famous brands, also had a similar experience. "At first, they explained to me that they had to test me, and that it would last a day or two and that it would be nothing special in terms of work. In the end, I worked on the entire project from preparation to completion of the shooting, which means more than nine hours of work daily." The end product was then sold to the client, meaning it was not just test work.

The whole ad without a contract

When the shooting was completed and he asked his superior about the assessment of his work and possible further cooperation, as well as about the payment for workdays that had exceeded the original agreement, he was given a friendly promise they would discuss his work later. In relation to the payment, the boss merely explained that since his work was not foreseen, the contractor would probably not be willing to pay for it. The superior promised to check with the contractor but failed to provide an update. No contract had been offered for test work either.

Marko Funkl, president of the Trade Union of Precarious Workers, points out that the above-mentioned case is not isolated and that the "free labour workforce" practice for test work had already been used by the same company. "In practice, this means that at the beginning workers shoot ads from morning until night without payment, without a contract, and – what's worst – without health insurance." Funkl adds that this is a practice similar to the exploitation of foreign workers.

Luka Lukič, MMC; translated by K. Z.