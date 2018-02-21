Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The Kraš shop has been at Čopova 3 for a full 65 years. Foto: MMC RTV SLO Share

After 65 years, the iconic Kraš shop on Čopova Street bids farewell

The shop is one of the few that retains over the counter selling

21. February 2018

Ljubljana

The Kraš shop has been at Čopova 3 for a full 65 years. Its story will come to a close at the end of this month when Kraš moves to Slovenska Street. Many are disappointed at the loss of this iconic little shop.

In downtown Ljubljana, where shops seem to change faster than the seasons, the Kraš shop has been one of the constants. With its dark brown wooden facade, red and blue recognisable logo and a retro shop window, filled with bajaderas, griottes and ice cubes, it speaks of a different time in Ljubljana.

A time before burgers, woks and foreign bakery franchises. The Kraš shop soothes us with its nostalgia.

Dark wooden tones are found also in the shop's interior, which has remained unchanged for twenty years and which is filled with the fragrances of chocolate, vanilla and rum. Kraš still has a classic, massive wooden counter, behind which shop assistants serve you with sweets out of tin boxes.

“This is a place full of tradition, in which we have preserved over the counter selling for many years,” explains the shop’s management.

A more modern image

This tradition is obviously moving now. The new Kraš shop will be located in a town house with arches, but it will be more modern than the old one. The colour range will be a combination of chocolate brown to white and they will retain over the counter sales.

Kraš, a Croatian food producer specialising in confectionery, was founded in 1911 in Zagreb with the name Union. In 1950, its merger with the Bizjak sweet and chocolate shop led to the birth of Kraš, named after Josip Kraš, a Croatian trade unionist and renowned communist, killed in WWII. Following the breakup of Yugoslavia, Kraš lost two thirds of its market, but it has nevertheless kept the status of an institution in the areas of the former country.

