Ahead of parliamentary election: DeSUS has been in government the longest

DeSUS has been part of almost every government coalition since 1996

20. April 2018 ob 21:27

Six elections, eight coalitions, and 7,545 days in government: the Pensioners’ Party (DeSUS) is the longest-serving party in Slovenian history.

Founded in 1991, DeSUS first entered Parliament in 1996 with just over 4 percent of the vote. The party has been part of every government coalition since then, except for the short-lived government of Bajuk in 2000.

Followed by SLS, LDS, SD, and SDS

In terms of years spent in government, it is followed by the People’s Party (SLS), who narrowly missed the parliamentary threshold of 4 percent in 2014, and the Liberal Democratic Party (LDS). The Social Democrats (SD), formerly known as the United List of Social Democrats), have been in government for a total of 5852 days. New Slovenia (NSi), the de-facto successor of the Christian Democrats, has spent 4252 days in government, while SDS, formerly known as SDSS and SDZ, has been part of a coalition for 3422 days since Slovenia’s first democratically elected government was sworn in.

Declining voter turnout

Voter participation has been declining since the first parliamentary election in 1992. 1.3 million people cast their votes in the first parliamentary election in 1992 (85 percent voter turnout), while only 886,000 voters turned out for the last parliamentary election (51 percent turnout). There was a slight uptick in voter participation in 2008 (63 percent) and 2011 (65 percent).

Jure Brankovič; translated by D. V.