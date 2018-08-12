Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Vrh Triglava bo predvidoma sameval tri tedne. Foto: BoBo Share

Aljaž Tower will be moved to the valley due to the restoration

12. August 2018 ob 12:55

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Aljaž Tower, the symbol of Slovenia on Triglav, which has been built in 1895, will be in mid-September temporarily moved to the valley in order to get thoroughly renovated. The summit of Mount Triglav will be empty for about three weeks.

With the restoration, they would like to preserve the majority of the original form of the Slovenian symbol. A demanding renovation undertaken by the experts of the National Museum of Slovenia and the restoration center of the Institute of the Protection of Cultural Heritage of Slovenia is expected to cost about 50,000 euros.

The restoration plan for the Aljaž Tower is ready. Experts and restoration specialists have a demanding job to do. “a lot of coats of paint have accumulated over the years. Deformations on the construction are starting to show and its time for a thorough renovation,” explains Martin Kavčič from the restoration center.

The Aljaž Tower, this important monument, managed by the Institute for the Protection of Cultural Heritage of Slovenia, will be taken to the valley by the helicopter. “We will try and preserve most of the original tower and only add some missing parts in order to make it more stable and resistant to the external conditions on Triglav – wind, snow, rain, and visitors,” said Gorazd Lemajič from the National Museum Slovenia.

If everything goes according to plan, the renovation should last at least three weeks, and after that, the tower should be returned back to the summit. On Triglav, they will also thoroughly fix the pedestal and the surrounding.

