News in English
The Old Castle in Celje is opening a permanent exhibition, dedicated to the counts of Celje - later princes of Celje. Foto: BoBo

21. May 2018
Friderik’s Tower in Celje under renovation

All about the counts of Celje at the Celje Castle

23. August 2018 ob 12:01
Celje - MMC RTV SLO

The Old Castle in Celje is opening a permanent exhibition, dedicated to the counts of Celje - later princes of Celje.

The exhibition titled "The Fabric of the Life of the Celje Dynasty", is on display over three floors of the tower above the Pelikan path. For eight months, members of the Association of lovers of the Middle Ages have been hard at work making replicas of dresses and other items for the exhibition.

This is the second permanent exhibition at the Celje Castle. Last year, the Theatre of Horror opened in the Friderik Tower, an extensive collection of torture instruments.

Matija Mastnak, Radio Slovenija; translated by A. L.
