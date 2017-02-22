Amnesty International on Slovenia: Good, and not so good news

The Amnesty International report on Slovenia emphasizes some positive news in the field of human rights, namely introduction of the right to water into the Constitution of Slovenia, and adoption the Civil Partnership Act, and the Protection from Discrimination Act.
The shadow on those improvements was however thrown by the active efforts to limit the refugee rights, warns Metka Naglič from the Amnesty International Slovenia. She emphasizes the adoption of amendments to the Aliens Act. "The measures prescribed by this law will bring severe violations of human rights; migrants and refugees are treated as a safety threat."
According to AI Slovenia, both the act on Police powers and act on border control were adopted made through fuelling the economic and safety anxiety, without suitable analysis and genuine public discussion. Again, no progress was made regarding Roma rights, which has become a constant in AI warnings addressed to Slovenia.
