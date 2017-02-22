Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Metka Naglič from the Amnesty International Slovenia emphasizes the adoption of amendments to the Aliens Act. Foto: The National Assembly/Barbara Žejavac Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Amnesty International on Slovenia: Good, and not so good news

Criticism for limiting the refugee rights

22. February 2017 ob 12:20

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Amnesty International report on Slovenia emphasizes some positive news in the field of human rights, namely introduction of the right to water into the Constitution of Slovenia, and adoption the Civil Partnership Act, and the Protection from Discrimination Act.

The shadow on those improvements was however thrown by the active efforts to limit the refugee rights, warns Metka Naglič from the Amnesty International Slovenia. She emphasizes the adoption of amendments to the Aliens Act. "The measures prescribed by this law will bring severe violations of human rights; migrants and refugees are treated as a safety threat."

According to AI Slovenia, both the act on Police powers and act on border control were adopted made through fuelling the economic and safety anxiety, without suitable analysis and genuine public discussion. Again, no progress was made regarding Roma rights, which has become a constant in AI warnings addressed to Slovenia.

B. V., MMC; translated by G. K.