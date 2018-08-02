An afternoon of severe weather: numerous lightning strikes and flash floods

As forecast, several places in Slovenia are experiencing severe thunderstorms, which are expected to last into the night. This could result in a second day of storm-related damage in some areas.
Last night, parts of Novo Mesto and its suburbs were hit by a severe thunderstorm with gusty winds. The storm toppled trees and damaged several cars. The winds were so powerful that they ended up peeling a façade from an apartment building in downtown Novo Mesto.
Today, the weather caused a serious accident on the popular mountain pasture of Velika Planina. Lightning struck a group of hikers, leaving four of them injured.
High temperatures can cause various problems
Because of the heat, whose effects are particularly significant in the lowlands of the Primorska region and in the center of towns, where temperatures have exceeded 30 degrees Celsius for days, the National Institute of Public Health is warning about the health hazards associated with heat. The more vulnerable segments of the population face the greatest risk. People should limit any outdoor physical activity to the morning and the evening hours, consume light food in smaller portions, and drink plenty of fluids.
