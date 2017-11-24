Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! An app called Nexto allows users to discover the hidden gems the National Gallery has to offer. Photo: National Gallery Share

An interactive tour through the National Gallery

The National Gallery celebrates its centenary next year

The treasures of the National Gallery of Slovenia are now available through an interactive mobile app called Nexto.

The National Gallery is jumping on the digitization bandwagon, joining countless European museums that have already adopted the new technology. The digitization of art is part of a recent push by the European Union to promote culture. The app used by the National Gallery includes three interactive stories – games that incorporate augmented reality, quizzes, questions, and similar challenges – which allow users to explore the works of art on display.

Among other things, Nexto adds an interactive experience to Hans Georg Geiger von Geigerfeld’s St George Slaying the Dragon, Almanach’s The Card Players, Giuseppe Vicenzino’s A Vase with Flowers, Marko Pernhart’s and Anton Karinger’s landscape paintings, as well as Ivana Kobilca’s Woman Drinking Coffee. The app sheds light on the narratives and iconographic details of these paintings, and helps illuminate the context in which the works were created.

“The games place an emphasis on general knowledge. They also focus on logic; oftentimes, the answer is within the question itself. Moreover, one can answer many of the questions by simply looking closely at the paintings,” Michel Mohor of the National Gallery told TV Slovenia.

