"Angry and sad" professional firefighters ready to protest

26. September 2017 ob 12:59

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The growing dissatisfaction among professional firefighters will be publicly expressed on a protest rally in front of the government building in Ljubljana next week. Firefighters will demand that their work be "valued fairly".



"We're sad to have to do this. It's not really common in the European Union, and other state employees don't have to take such action as my colleagues in Slovenia do," said Aleksander Ogrizek, the head of the firefighters' trade union (SPG), at a press-conference.



The difference between the trade unions' and government's proposal in the negotiations remains at around 150.000 euros annually. Professional firefighters demand that the salaries for their 31 working positions be raised by two wage brackets. However the negotiations between the union representatives on one side, and the government and defense ministry on the other, have come to a halt. The trade union blames the government for the failed talks, and expresses "anger and sadness" that the government has turned a deaf ear to their problems. The union therefore announces to continue with its struggle.



Professional firefighters will stage a public rally in front of the government building in Ljubljana on Thursday, the 5th of October, at 11 a.m. All professional firefighters, which will not be engaged in activities that day, will take part in the protest. Their colleagues working in the industry sectors and airports have also been invited to take part in the protest. Volunteer firefighters and the general public – those that support their cause - are also invited to show their solidarity.





