Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Prime Minister Miro Cerar (pictured middle) and Infrastructure Minister Peter Gašperšič (pictured left) were on hand for the opening ceremony. Photo: Bobo Share

Another section of A4 motorway complete

The upgrade cost €68 million

22. November 2017 ob 21:43

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Another section of the A4 motorway is now complete. Stretching 7.3 kilometres from Draženci to Podlehnik, the upgrade is expected to increase traffic flow and improve road safety. A new parallel regional road was also built.

The first half of the missing motorway stretch between Draženci and Gruškovje was opened on Wednesday. Prime Minister Miro Cerar, who delivered the keynote speech at the opening ceremony, said that the upgrade is a boon for the local community. The upgrade of the 7.3-km stretch cost 68 million euros.

The second half of the missing 13-km motorway stretch is expected to be completed by September 2018. The entire project is valued at around 245 million euros.

Danijel Poslek, Radio Slovenija; translated by D. V.