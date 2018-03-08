Slovenian Magazine
A total of 691 members of the Slovenian Armed Forces had been called up for training, of which 526 responded.

Army personnel deficits to be resolved by contract reservists

291 reservists started work
5. May 2018 ob 10:43
Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

291 members of the contractual reserve force of the Slovenian Armed Forces have assumed their work position and duties. The reservists will serve in peacetime for a period of one to six months due to personnel maladministration of the army.

A total of 691 members of the Slovenian Armed Forces had been called up for training, of which 526 responded. During the one-week training, they were presented with general military regulations and a code of military ethics, practised basic survival skills and operations at the battlefield as well as renewed procedures for the protection of facilities, among other lessons.

They conducted trainings for specifically assigned tasks such as the protection of military facilities, passed a weapons' test and required shooting skills demonstration, and trained to operate on the battlefield. The training ended with verification.

At the time of the call-up, members of the contract-based army reserve will perform the tasks of supporting, maintaining, protecting the facilities and participating in other military tasks for which they are trained. The Slovenian Armed Forces, which face increasing personnel deficits, will thus be able to continue carrying out the unchanged scope of tasks as required by regulations in the field of defence, the Slovene Army states. The army also plan to launch a call-up in June but the exact needs have not been defined yet.

Sa. J., MMC; translated by K. Z.
