Around 1,000 people with HIV in Slovenia

Ahead of World AIDS Day, a series of prevention activities is taking place, carrying the message that the HIV virus is still present, despite very successful treatments. The most effective prevention is the consistent use of condoms and testing in healthcare institutions and in the field, carried out by NGOs.
It is estimated that approximately 1,000 people with the HIV virus live in Slovenia, but a third of them do not know they are infected. 32 new cases were discovered this year, 18 of them in a late stage, two already had the AIDS disease, when it is too late for treatment.
Slovenia is very successful in treating AIDS; the virus is not detectable, patients are no longer infectious, they do not endanger their family, friends, healthcare professionals. But our weak point is recognising the infection, as the rate of testing is very low. Testing can be done at a clinic, it can also be done by NGOs and family GPs.
Chemsex, which increases risky sexual behaviour, is very much present in Slovenia. The Ljubljana clinic for infectious diseases invites people most at risk to join their new programme, which includes access to medicines before their exposure to risky behaviour.
|
News in English - 27.11.2018 00:03:09, 27.11.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 27.11.2018 00:03:45, 27.11.2018
|
A German university couple in Bohinj 00:05:59, 27.11.2018
|
Gregor Blažič 00:27:08, 25.11.2018
|
News in English 26.11.2018 00:03:29, 26.11.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 28.11.2018 00:03:02, 26.11.2018
|
19:00:00 00:02:45, 25.11.2018
|
News in English 24.11.2018 00:03:17, 24.11.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 24.11.2018 00:03:58, 24.11.2018
|
Highlights of the week 00:06:56, 24.11.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 23.11. 00:02:36, 23.11.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 23. 11. 2018 00:03:22, 23.11.2018
|
ENGLISH NIGHTLY NEWS 22.11. 00:02:46, 22.11.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 22.11.2018 00:02:54, 22.11.2018
|
An English couple in Piran 00:04:10, 20.11.2018
|
ENGLISH NIGHTLY NEWS 21.11. 00:01:43, 21.11.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 21. 11. 2018 00:02:56, 21.11.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 20.11. 00:02:16, 20.11.2018
|
News Deutsch 20.11.2018 00:03:24, 20.11.2018
|
News in English - 19.11.2018 00:03:27, 19.11.2018