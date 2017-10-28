Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Share

Autumn school holidays have begun

No skiing yet

28. October 2017 ob 07:49

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

This Friday was not just like any other for Slovenian primary and secondary school students, it was the last day of school before the autumn break, also colloquially referred to as “potato holidays”.

There are a number of possibilities how to spend this first school break, from relaxing activities such as soaking in the spa to more active vacation in nature.



Slovenian thermal spas are expecting many guests, especially as the occurrence of work-free days falls on Tuesday and Wednesday, explains their representative Iztok Altbauer. Mountain resorts will be perfect for those who like hiking; despite some snow that has already covered some higher grounds, ski resorts cannot yet open. According to the president of Slovenian cableway operators Ernest Kovač, Croats will be the largest group of guests from abroad.



Slovenians will also travel across the border, mostly to Turkey, Cyprus, Morocco, Tenerife and various European capitals. Additionally, longer trips are traditionally typical of autumn months, regardless of the holiday season. According to the Palma tourist agency, such trips include Sri Lanka, New York and Cuba.

Tina Lamovšek, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. Z.