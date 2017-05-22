Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! 600 accordion players gathered in Bled and simultaneously performed Avsenik's tune An Island in the Middle of the Lake. Foto: MMC/Televizija Slovenija Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Avsenik's tune An Island in the Middle of the Lake resounds from 600 accordions

A gathering of accordion players at Lake Bled

22. May 2017 ob 11:58

MMC RTV SLO

Two years after the death of Slavko Avsenik, 600 accordion players gathered at their fifth meeting in Bled and simultaneously performed his composition An Island in the Middle of the Lake.

Several hundred accordionists from Slovenia, as well as from Croatia, Italy, Austria, Germany, and the United States of America, attended the gathering in Bled.

At high noon, the musicians took their places around Lake Bled and played what has become their traditional “ode to Bled” -- the tune An Island in the Middle of the Lake. The melody was followed by On Golica and Beekeeper, as well as a procession down the central promenade.

This year's gathering set a record in the number of participating accordions. Speaking on behalf of the organizers, Bled's Deputy Mayor Toni Mežan confirmed that the sixth annual gathering of accordion players in Bled, which will take place on May 20, 2018, will include the performances of the Sašo Avsenik Ensemble. Their attendance is expected to draw even more participants.

T. H., MMC; translated by J. B.