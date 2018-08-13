Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The two Slovenian basketball legends will retire on August 30. Foto: www.alesfevzer.com Share

Bečirović in Nachbar select their teams for the “Basketball Symphony”

13. August 2018 ob 21:44

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Sani Bečirović and Boštjan Nachbar, who will officially conclude their basketball careers on August 30, have selected players for the two teams that will compete in the so-called Basketball Symphony.

Various basketball stars from Europe and around the world – as well as loyal friends -- will take part in the farewell game. TV SLO 2 and MMC will carry the event live.

The following players will be a part of Sani Bečirović’s team: Fragiskos Alvertis, Pero Antić, Marco Belinelli, Vladimer Boisa, Primož Brezec, Primož Brolih, Luigi Datome, Dimitris Diamantidis, Jurica Golemac, Jasmin Hukić, Vlatko Ilievski, Šarunas Jasikevičius, Slavko Kotnik, Saša Pavlović, Miroslav Raduljica, and Matjaž Smodiš. Dalibor Bagarić and Rodrigo de la Fuente will also be present, but they won’t play. Memi Bečirović, Saša Đorđević, Dimitris Itoudis, Tone Krump, and Željko Obradović will serve as coaches.



Meanwhile, the following players will be in Boštjan Nachbar’s team: Boris Gorenc, Goran Jagodnik, Nenad Krstić, Jaka Lakovič, Erazem Lorbek, Marko Milić, Rašo Nesterović, Smiljan Pavić, Igor Rakočević, Uroš Slokar, Zoran Planinić, Beno Udrih, Samo Udrih, Nikola Vujčić, and Jiri Welsch, while Zoran Martić, Grega Nachbar, Aleš Pipan, Zmago Sagadin, and Jure Zdovc will coach.

The farewell performance of the two Slovenian basketball greats, who have left such a strong mark on Slovenian basketball of the past two decades, will be accompanied by a one-of-a-kind entertainment program, with music, dancing, fire twirling, and plenty of surprises. The original members of the legendary Zmajčice cheerleading squad will also appear for the last time in Stožice.

Organizers promise that there’ll be plenty of laughter at the Basketball Symphony. Bečirović in Boštjan Nachbar will compete in various games, along with their all-star guests and members of the audience.

