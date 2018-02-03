Slovenian Magazine
Slovenian Magazine
Radio Si
Listen live
Radio Slovenija (SLO)
Radio prvi
Avdio / Video (SLO)
Osmi dan
Event Guide (SLO)
Boom Pow Mjaw Mjaw ft. Matthew Z
News in English
Overall rating: Your rating:
Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article!
Pjongčang
. Foto: Reuters

Share

Biathlon athletes first to travel to Pyeongchang

The majority of the national team travels on 6th February
3. February 2018 ob 11:03
Pyeongchang - MMC RTV SLO

Biathletes are the first among Slovenian athletes to travel to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, flying from Vienna on Friday toward the Olympic venues in the Far East.

The first Slovenians to settle in the Olympic Village are Jakov Fak, Klemen Bauer, Mitja Drinovec, Miha Dovžan, Lenart Oblak, Anja Eržen and Urška Poje.

The group also includes the expert and technical staff on the team led by the Czech-born head coach Tomaš Kos.

In the coming days, Slovenian athletes will be leaving for Pyeongchang every day, mostly from the airports of Ljubljana, Zagreb and Vienna. The majority of the national team will leave for South Korea on 5 and 6 February.

The last departure, by the snowboarding team, is scheduled for 15th February.

A. V., MMC; translated by K. Z.
TV & Radio
News - English 00:03:30, 02.02.2018
News - English 00:02:56, 01.02.2018
Slovenian magazine 00:25:03, 01.02.2018
Business Growth with Kevin Jackon 00:40:33, 01.02.2018
An Indian Family in Bled 00:08:26, 23.01.2018
Highlights of the week 00:11:24, 20.01.2018
A Young Belgian Couple in Koper 00:07:05, 16.01.2018
Highlights of the week 00:11:26, 13.01.2018
A Finnish couple in Bohinj 00:07:10, 09.01.2018
Slovenian magazine 00:25:11, 12.01.2018
Highlights of the week 00:06:17, 06.01.2018
Highlights of the week 00:07:45, 30.12.2017