Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! . Foto: Reuters Share

Biathlon athletes first to travel to Pyeongchang

The majority of the national team travels on 6th February

3. February 2018 ob 11:03

Pyeongchang - MMC RTV SLO

Biathletes are the first among Slovenian athletes to travel to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, flying from Vienna on Friday toward the Olympic venues in the Far East.

The first Slovenians to settle in the Olympic Village are Jakov Fak, Klemen Bauer, Mitja Drinovec, Miha Dovžan, Lenart Oblak, Anja Eržen and Urška Poje.

The group also includes the expert and technical staff on the team led by the Czech-born head coach Tomaš Kos.

In the coming days, Slovenian athletes will be leaving for Pyeongchang every day, mostly from the airports of Ljubljana, Zagreb and Vienna. The majority of the national team will leave for South Korea on 5 and 6 February.

The last departure, by the snowboarding team, is scheduled for 15th February.

A. V., MMC; translated by K. Z.