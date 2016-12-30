Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Drivers or passengers caught not wearing seatbelts face fines of €120. Foto: Volvo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Big bulky winter coats are a big no-no in car seats

30. December 2016 ob 21:51

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Too many people die in car crashes because they fail to fasten their seatbelts. However, buckling up is only half the battle – one needs to buckle up properly.

Safety experts say that all occupants should take off their winter coats when they get into a vehicle. A seatbelt should never be loose or worn over a thick winter coat. Moreover, all occupants need to make sure they tighten the harness of the seat after they fasten their seatbelts.

Police also urge all occupants to buckle up. They maintain that a good number of fatalities could be avoided if all occupants wore seatbelts. Even a crash at a low speed – 8 km/h and over – can toss a passenger forward. The risk of injuries rises exponentially as one travels at higher speeds.

Seatbelts significantly lower the risk of injury

Experts agree that the number of motor vehicle fatalities could be reduced by 40 percent if all occupants wore seatbelts. Police believe that a seatbelt is a lifeline in an accident. The Slovenian Traffic Safety Agency (AVP) said that vehicle fatalities could be cut in half if everyone buckled up. Moreover, wearing a seatbelt reduces the risk of serious injury by almost 50 percent, and the risk of minor injury by about 25 percent.



