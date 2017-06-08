Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! He brought treats for the herd – apples and carrots. Foto: Lipica Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Bill Murray, famous godfather of Lipizzaner foal Slava

He drove a team of race horses

8. June 2017 ob 20:25

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Hollywood actor Bill Murray continues his visit to Slovenia. After Ljubljana and Sevnica he visited also Lipica. There he got a goddaughter, and drove a racing carriage with neck-breaking speed for a couple of laps.

The invitation to race a team of horses was a real surprise for him, but he immediately accepted the challenge and, dressed in »full combat gear« experienced the power of Lipizzaner horses. Thus he became a forerunner of the American national team which is coming to Lipica in September to participate at the largest equestrian event ever held in Slovenia.

In September Lipica will host the World Driving Championship for Horse Pairs, in which competitors from 20 countries will race more than 200 top racing horses.

Godfather to a foal

The actor from America watched the performance of Lipizzaner horses, and was especially impressed with the spectacular »School above the ground »jumps to music from the movie Ghostbusters which made him famous. He also became the godfather of the foal Slava, born on April 10, the first to be born this year. He also brought treats for the herd – apples and carrots.

T. H.; Translated by G. K.