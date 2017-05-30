Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Bohinj – one of Slovenia’s pearls. Photo: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Bohinj with a number of new projects

Success in drawing EU funds

30. May 2017 ob 21:44

Bohinj - MMC RTV SLO

The International Wild Flower Festival is underway in Bohinj. For 11 years now the festival has been somewhat of an introduction to the main summer season, in which tourists will be welcomed by a number of novelties this year, including a dispersed hotel model.

Following last year’s summer success, Bohinj officials are not resting on their laurels but have started numerous new projects, for which they have also managed to get EU funding, says the head of the council of the Turizem Bohinj Institute, Bojan Traven. Among the many projects they will set-up 80 km of hiking paths, turn the Ukanc settlement into a Goldhorn country (Zlatorogova dežela), and prepare a catalogue of urban furniture.

Due to previous problems with some of the local hotel owners a decision has also been made to start relying more on the existing smaller lodging capacities in Ukanc, where those offering excellent apartments and rooms will now be joined together in a so-called dispersed hotel model with a reception and food offering.



This year Bohinj becomes part of an eminent network of Alpine Pearls, which features 28 municipalities from five countries. The only other Slovenian location which is already part of the network is Bled. The Municipality of Bohinj would like to play an active part in the network. For that purpose it will start categorizing its tourist accommodation capacities in an innovative way, which will give priority to those lodgings offering experience, care for the environment and other important factors for the development of green boutique tourism.

Romana Erjavec, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. J.